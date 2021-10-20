Advocates urge to recognize warning signs of domestic violence following this weeks killings

BATON ROUGE - Two young women fell victims to domestic violence in East Baton Rouge Parish this week.

In each case, detectives say they were shot and killed by their boyfriends.

"It was very heartbreaking to hear and to be such a young person with such a bright future and a big life ahead of her. For her life to be taken away from her so quickly," said Twahna Harris, the Founder and Executive Director of the Butterfly Society.

Twahna Harris is a victim of domestic violence herself, urging others to recognize the warning signs.

"If someone is degrading you, putting their hands on you, tracking your every move, texting you repeatedly, calling you repeatedly, that is such a warning sign. Please be aware. Please know what those warning signs are."

This year, East Baton Rouge Parish has shattered its record for domestic violence killings, now up to 25. In 2020, the parish recorded 19.

Recently, the trend has been seen in younger relationships. Raising questions on how to put a stop to the violence.

"And sometimes the answer is not there. Sometimes you don't have the answers to those questions. So, what you do is you continue to work. You continue to do the work, you continue to have the conversation, you continue to deliver the message, and you continue to drive home every day all day that this could be any one of us, any given moment," Harris said.

The Butterfly Society's mission is to continue to raise awareness and lend a helping hand, letting them know they're not alone.

If you or someone you know may need help, you can contact the Butterfly Society at 225-347-7725.