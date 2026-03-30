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Advocates hold voter information event in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph

1 hour 13 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 10:25 PM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - With four more elections scheduled in Louisiana this year, community advocates are working to make sure voters stay informed. 

The group Preach hosted the Sadie Roberts-Joseph Voter Fest on Monday in honor of the late activist and founder of the Baton Rouge Museum of African-American History. 

Attendees got the chance to speak with groups from across the parish and get more information about some of the measures and candidates on the ballot this election cycle. 

"All of these elections are important. We've got elections in May, we've got elections in June. They're all important, but if people don't know what is on the ballot, then they can't make good choices. 

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The upcoming primary election will be held on May 16. To see your sample ballot, click here. 

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