Latest Weather Blog
Advocate plans hires from Times-Picayune; number not yet known
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The publisher of The New Orleans Advocate says workers have begun adding desks to its newsroom and advertising area in anticipation of hiring staffers from the recently purchased Times-Picayune.
Publisher Dan Shea says The Advocate will hire journalists and other staff from The Times-Picayune. But on Monday he said it's too soon to know how many.
The Advocate's purchase of The Times-Picayune from Advance Local Media was announced Thursday, the same day Advance notified Louisiana's labor department that it would lay off 161 employees effective July 2. The Times-Picayune cut back home-delivery of a printed paper to three days a week in 2012.
The Advocate publishes daily. Plans are for a daily paper carrying both newspaper names to begin publishing next month.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Father facing murder charge in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Worker injured by falling tree limb last week has died
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned house in Central
-
Pink-haired thief making rounds in Ascension Parish stealing packages
Sports Video
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit