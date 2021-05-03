Advocacy group calls for school board member to resign over tirade caught on video

BATON ROUGE - A non-profit organization is calling for the resignation of East Baton Rouge School Board member Connie Bernard.

The non-profit Stand for Children Louisiana released a statement Thursday afternoon calling for Bernard to step down after she was recorded berating a group of teens inside a stranger's home. Video showed Bernard shouting profanity at the high schoolers and even grasping at one of the victim's necks.

Bernard has since released a statement apologizing for her behavior. But, Stand for Children says that's not enough.

"Our elected leaders should be held to the same, if not higher, standards as our teachers. If a teacher were to behave as Bernard did, the response would be swift and severe," the statement read. Bernard’s actions don’t support the type of example and behavior we should set for our children, community, and district."

Bernard said she would not be attending Thursday night's school board meeting but has made no indication she plans on resigning from her position.

