76°
Latest Weather Blog
Adult shot by juvenile at apartment complex along Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE - An adult was shot by a juvenile at the Warwick Apartment complex along Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:16 p.m.
Officers said the adult had non-life-threatening injuries and the juvenile has not been detained.
Trending News
Police refused to answer any more questions about the matter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
In rare interview, sitting judge discusses 'failure' of suspects getting multiple bonds...
-
Body of missing Georgia man found in Baton Rouge Monday morning
-
Aftermath of fiery crash on Florida Boulevard
-
Body of missing Georgia man found in Baton Rouge Monday morning
-
Shawn Wilson, former DOTD Secretary, first Democrat to join Louisiana gubernatorial race
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs