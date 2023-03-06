75°
Adult shot by juvenile at apartment complex along Jefferson Highway

1 hour 35 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, March 06 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An adult was shot by a juvenile at the Warwick Apartment complex along Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:16 p.m. 

Officers said the adult had non-life-threatening injuries and the juvenile has not been detained. 

Police refused to answer any more questions about the matter. 

