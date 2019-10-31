Adult beverages now available for 'pickup orders' at Baton Rouge Walmart locations

A popular retail corporation is toasting a grocery pickup milestone. Walmart has announced that customers in 29 states can now use its grocery pickup service for their adult beverage purchases.

Shoppers will be able to select from a wide variety of wine and beer options, making and picking up purchases without ever having to leave their vehicle.

Walmart says at the time of pickup, customers will need to provide valid photo identification verifying they're 21 years of age or older.

A list of Baton Rouge locations offering the new service are below:

-10606 N Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

-10200 Sullivan Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70818

-5255 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

-11825 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70818

-9350 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

-3132 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

-2171 Oneal Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

-10550 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

-9830 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

-11550 Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Click here for more information on Walmart's new featured service of grocery pickup.