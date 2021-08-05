Additional healthcare workers offer support to BRG Mid City during COVID resurgence

BATON ROUGE - Novel coronavirus continues to spread in Louisiana, putting increasing pressure on local hospital staff to provide necessary specialized care to patients suffering from the virus.

Baton Rouge General (BRG) was one of many hospitals across the state that faced a challenge in keeping up with the large influx of COVID patients.

BRG Mid City's healthcare workers saw relief headed their way Wednesday, in the form of 100 additional medical professionals ready to support both BRG and other healthcare facilities in seeing to the need of patients who require inpatient and ICU care.

The additional staff, which includes physicians, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and certified nursing assistants (CNAs), will allow BRG to start opening additional beds –up to 90 medical floor beds and 20 ICU beds -- to care for COVID patients requiring hospitalization.

Click here for additional information related to Baton Rouge General.