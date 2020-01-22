Addis police chief waffling on homicide investigation

ADDIS - The Addis police chief seemed to have back-tracked following his comments on a homicide investigation in the small town on the west side of the Mississippi River.

According to The Advocate, Chief Ricky Anderson said he now agrees that foul play could have been involved in the death of 63-year-old Jeffrey Tircuit.

But when we spoke with Anderson on Tuesday, he denied that statement and would not further elaborate.

Crime scene tape could still be seen around Tircuit's home in Addis last week, days after he was found dead inside.

Sources told The Investigative Unit that Tircuit was discovered with his hands bound and a bag over his head.

So far, Addis Police have been tight-lipped about the case. The West Baton Rouge coroner's report indicates that Tircuit, who had Parkinson's, died by asphyxiation, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Last week, WBRZ received a bizarre comment from Anderson on Facebook. He called reports of the manner of death "fake news" and suggested that Tircuit was involved in kinky sexual acts.

Anderson reportedly backtracked on those comments Tuesday. He told The Advocate that he now believes foul play may have been involved.

When we reached Anderson by phone later Tuesday, he said that he was misquoted by the newspaper.

And when we asked Anderson to clarify his comments, he said “no” multiple times and ended the call.

Family members of Tircuit are worried that their loved one's killing will go unsolved.

Addis Police also botched a 2014 homicide. Anderson was caught in a lie after Sandra Rinaudo was found beaten to death inside her home.

Those close with Tircuit said that he kept to himself and that his Parkinson's caused him to shake frequently. They said there would be no way he could have bound himself.