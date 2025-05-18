79°
Addis native in American Idol final Sunday night - Find out how to vote here

2 hours 17 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, May 18 2025 May 18, 2025 May 18, 2025 7:17 PM May 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - West Baton Rouge Parish native John Foster is singing in American Idol finale on Sunday night. The Addis native is counting on America's votes to put him at the top. 

There are three ways to vote: 
- Online at https://idolvote.abc.com/
- On the American Idol app 
- Text 13 to 21523

You can send a total of 30 votes, 10 through each method. 

