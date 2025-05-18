Addis native in American Idol final Sunday night - Find out how to vote here

BATON ROUGE - West Baton Rouge Parish native John Foster is singing in American Idol finale on Sunday night. The Addis native is counting on America's votes to put him at the top.

There are three ways to vote:

- Online at https://idolvote.abc.com/

- On the American Idol app

- Text 13 to 21523

You can send a total of 30 votes, 10 through each method.