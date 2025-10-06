79°
Addis celebrates the Fall Season with Boo-gie Bash and Bazaar

Monday, October 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - The town of Addis celebrated the Fall Season with music, fun, and games at the Boo-gie Bash and Bazaar at Railroad Park on Saturday. 

The event featured live music and over 30 vendors offering handcrafted goods, art, food, face painting and a petting zoo. 

"This is all about bringing generations closer together," said Mayor David Toups. 

Addis is a small older community, being over 100 years old, but has been growing in size over the years, according to Toups. Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the event.

