Addis authorities remove alligator found hiding under vehicle in carport

ADDIS- Addis police officers and deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to an unusual call Sunday evening.

They assisted in removing an alligator from under a vehicle in someone's carport.

The Addis Police Department took to Facebook to post a picture of the incident.

In the post, members of law enforcement are with the alligator as they await a representative of Wildlife and Fisheries to meet them and relocate the animal.