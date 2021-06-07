89°
Addis authorities remove alligator found hiding under vehicle in carport
ADDIS- Addis police officers and deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to an unusual call Sunday evening.
They assisted in removing an alligator from under a vehicle in someone's carport.
The Addis Police Department took to Facebook to post a picture of the incident.
In the post, members of law enforcement are with the alligator as they await a representative of Wildlife and Fisheries to meet them and relocate the animal.