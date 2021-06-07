86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Addis authorities remove alligator found hiding under vehicle in carport

2 hours 51 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, June 07 2021 Jun 7, 2021 June 07, 2021 8:20 AM June 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS- Addis police officers and deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to an unusual call Sunday evening.

They assisted in removing an alligator from under a vehicle in someone's carport.

The Addis Police Department took to Facebook to post a picture of the incident. 

In the post, members of law enforcement are with the alligator as they await a representative of Wildlife and Fisheries to meet them and relocate the animal. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days