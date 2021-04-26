Adding some humidity to the warm temperatures

Higher highs, higher lows and higher humidity sums up the weather through mid-week. The next (organized) showers and thunderstorms are pegged for Thursday.

Next 24 Hours: Just a few clouds will pass through area skies overnight as low temperatures settle near average for the time of year, in the low 60s. Some patchy fog is possible around daybreak. Southeast winds of 5-10mph will continue to increase humidity on Tuesday. Therefore, despite similar high temperatures to Monday, in the mid 80s, it will feel less comfortable outside. Partly sunny skies are expected and a stray shower is possible although most spots across the 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area will stay dry.

Up Next: The trend of rising humidity and temperatures will persist through Thursday. Some highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s could occur either day. By Thursday afternoon, clouds will thicken as a cold front moves in from the northwest. This system will return scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. It is not yet clear how quickly that boundary will traverse the area so a chance for showers and thunderstorms is left on the table each day through Saturday. Confidence is low in this portion of the forecast right now, so some adjustments can be expected to the Friday and Saturday periods as we get closer. Temperatures should trend cooler once the front arrives. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A surface high pressure system near the East Coast will maintain southeast winds through the middle of the week. This will cause an increase of moisture and therefore more humid conditions each day through Thursday. The moisture advance on Tuesday could result in a spec of rain showing up on radar but any measurable precipitation should be highly isolated. Aloft, upper level winds out of the southwest will spread some mid to high level clouds through the area at times but some sun should still be available on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move in from the northwest on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms forced up ahead of it. The slow moving boundary will continue to provide the lift needed for leftover showers and possibly thunderstorms on Friday. There is question as to how quickly the upper level trough will push through the area and so some forcing could remain in the atmosphere into Saturday holding on to an extra 24 hour period of showers and thunderstorms into Saturday. Behind the front, thermometers should revert to average through the weekend, which is 82/60 for this time of year.

--Josh

