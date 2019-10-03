Ad hits Louisiana governor on ex-aides harassment scandal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to hire a chief deputy previously accused of sexual harassment by multiple women is the target of a new Republican-financed TV attack ad.

The Republican Governors Association ad reminds voters about Johnny Anderson, seeking to dent women’s support for the Deep South’s only Democratic governor.

Anderson was accused of sexual misconduct in a government job in 2006. Edwards hired him a decade later. Anderson then left Edwards’ administration in 2017, facing new harassment allegations from a woman in the governor’s office.

Edwards has defended his hiring, saying Anderson was cleared of earlier allegations and left quickly after new claims emerged.

Thursday’s ad comes during early voting for the Oct. 12 election. Two major Republicans are challenging Edwards: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone.