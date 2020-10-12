Actors reportedly sue CBS for jewelry heist scene gone wrong during filming in New Orleans

According to TMZ, a jewelry heist scene filmed in New Orleans was so realistic that real police officers burst into the scene with their guns drawn, startling the actors.

TMZ reveals the incident took place during the filming of "NCIS: New Orleans" and that now, the two actors involved and the jewerly store owner have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against CBS.

The lawsuit alleges the broadcast company is responsible for allowing the actors and crew to film a realistic "guerrilla-style" armed robbery in broad daylight without either the necessary permits nor a proper heads up to area police officers.

TMZ says the three claim they were approached by 'NCIS' producers in October 2017 about filming the robbery, and they agreed to do it under the assumption it was a "traditional television shoot" ... with permits, police present and standard safety protocols.

The lawsuit states that the owner of a nearby store called 911 after seeing people in ski masks jump out of an unmarked van and run into the store with what appeared to be assault rifles.

The business owner didn't realize the masked 'robbers' were actors filming a scene and chaos ensued.

The two actors and jewelry store owner claim the ordeal was so traumatizing they're still feeling the psychological effects and they want CBS to pay them for damages.

According to TMZ, CBS filed attempted to have the case tossed out of California court, arguing it involved events that took place in Louisiana, and that's where the case should have been filed.

But the plaintiffs' lawyers, Caleb Mason and Alan Jackson, fired back, saying the lawsuit was filed properly as the show's producers are located in the other 'L.A.,' Los Angeles.

TMZ says it reached out to CBS for comment and did not receive a response.