Actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome new baby boy

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Photo: Access/YouTube

Over the weekend, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead and her famous partner, Ewan McGregor welcomed a brand new bundle of joy to their family.

According to CNN, McGregor's daughters Clara and Esther announced the news via social media.

Clara took to Instagram to share a shot of her baby brother with the world on Sunday, saying, "Welcome to the world little brother wrote. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary -- this is the greatest gift."

Her sister, Esther, also posted a photo on Instagram and referred to her new sibling as, "Laurie."

Clara and Esther are two of McGregor's four daughters from his marriage to production designer Eve Mavrakis.

The family is among several stars who've welcomed new babies amid the pandemic. Stars like Mindy Kaling, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake and are also parents to new babies.

McGregor's most recent project, Halston, was released on Netflix in May.