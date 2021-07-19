Actor who appeared in 'Power' and 'Law and Order' indicted for murder

Isaiah Stokes

QUEENS, New York - An actor known for appearing in several popular sitcoms and dramatic television series has been indicted for murder by a New York jury and now faces 25 years to life in prison, Variety reports.

Isaiah Stokes, a 41-year-old television star who regularly appeared in television series such as 'Power,' 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,' 'Louie,' and 'Blue Bloods' is said to have shot a man to death in Queens, New York in February of this year.

Authorities say the victim of the shooting was identified as 37-year-old Tyrone Jones.

Jones was said to be sitting in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens when he was killed. Footage from nearby video surveillance showed the gunman approaching the vehicle and firing 11 gunshots into the automobile, killing Jones.

Interestingly, no explanation in relation to a motive was reported in connection with the deadly shooting.

Variety reports that Stokes was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder in New York and the actor was charged with second-degree murder as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Stokes returns to court for sentencing on July 19.