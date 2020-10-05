Actor, Thomas Jefferson Byrd shot to death in Atlanta

Thomas Jefferson Byrd

ATLANTA, Georgia - Thomas Jefferson Byrd, an actor known for working closely with critically acclaimed American filmmaker Spike Lee, passed away after being shot to death in Georgia, according to Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant, CNN reports.

The shooting reportedly occurred in southwest Atlanta and officers told reporters when they arrived on the scene, Byrd was found unresponsive.

The 70-year-old actor was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, police said.

His death and the circumstances around it remain under investigation.

Byrd was born in Griffin, south of Atlanta, according to IMDb. He received a bachelor's degree from Morris Brown College in Atlanta and a master's degree from the California Institute of the Arts, CNN reports.

In addition to his numerous roles on stage, Byrd appeared on film in multiple Spike Lee projects including "He Got Game," "Get on the Bus" and "Clockers."

"Tom Is My Guy," Lee said in an Instagram post. "May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd."