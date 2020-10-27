Actor, Jamie Foxx mourns the loss of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon

Jamie Foxx and his sister, DeOndra Dixon.

According to CNN, beloved comedian and actor Jamie Foxx has lost his younger sister in death.

Foxx announced the death of his 36-year-old sister, DeOndra Dixon, on Monday.

Dixon was known for her magnetic personality and her work as an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Foxx took to his Instagram account to express his grief and recount many of his happy memories with his sister.

Foxx posted a series of photos of him and his sister to go along with the emotional post.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light...," Foxx wrote. "I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show."

Dixon was well known for her admiration for singer Chris Brown, and her brother joked that when it came to dancing, she "even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money."

"Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends," he wrote.

Foxx also noted the times she joined him in his craft from dancing in the music video for his single "Blame It" to appearing with him at the Grammys.

"Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me," Foxx wrote. "Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y'all please keep my family in your prayers..."

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation also honored Dixon on its site in a post that said, "The Global Down Syndrome Foundation's highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, was inspired by DeOndra and she was its first recipient. Quincy Jones himself introduced us to DeOndra as one of the most articulate, irrepressible, magnetic people he had ever met."

"Her parents, ?Annette and George Dixon, brother Jamie Foxx, sister Deidra Dixon, nieces Anelise and Corinne, dear friend Kim, and large extended family are beyond consolable, and we ask that you help us respect their privacy during this difficult time," the tribute read. "For Global, we have lost our talented, intelligent, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure and giving heart, DeOndra Dixon. Our Down syndrome community has lost a beacon of hope, a true leader, and role model whose aim was to always help others. She was a bright light in this world of ours."