Actor, George Segal passes away following bypass surgery

George Segal

Hollywood is mourning the death of an Oscar-nominated actor widely known for his roles in "The Goldbergs" and in the 1990's sitcom, "Just Shoot Me!"

According to CNN, George Segal passed away at 87 years of age.

Segal's wife confirmed the tragic news Tuesday (March 23), saying Segal's death was linked to complications following bypass surgery.

"The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," Sonia Segal said in a statement provided by Sony Television.

As a prolific actor, Segal's impressive career spanned more than six decades. By the 1970's, he often played cynical yet humorous leading men in films like "The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox," and "Fun with Dick and Jane."

His role in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," led to his being nominated for an Oscar.

In the 90's, Segal was becoming better known for television roles, and by 2013, producer Adam F. Goldberg cast Segal as "Albert "Pops" Solomon" in his semi-autobiographical series, "The Goldbergs."

"By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops," Goldberg said on Twitter on Tuesday. "Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark."

Segal, a multi-talented entertainer who was also known for his warmth and vibrant personality, was described by his manager, Abe Hoch, as, "a wonderful human."

Hoch went on to say, "I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship."