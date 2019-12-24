Activists rally to decriminalize marijuana

NEW ORLEANS - City officials and community activists have kicked off a campaign in support of clemency for Bernard Noble, who is serving 13 years in prison for marijuana possession.



Members of the New Orleans City Council, sentencing reform advocates, friends, and family began the campaign with a rally Saturday.



The 48-year-old Noble is serving the 13-year sentence after he was arrested while riding his bike with 2.8 grams of marijuana or about two marijuana cigarettes.



He was charged with simple marijuana possession under the habitual offender law, for which the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office sought the mandatory minimum sentence.



Supporters hope the campaign will help to persuade Gov. Bobby Jindal to grant Noble clemency.