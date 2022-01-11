Activist Gary Chambers launches campaign for US Senate

BATON ROUGE - Activist and former candidate for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District, Gary Chambers, has launched his campaign for the United States Senate in Louisiana's open primary to defeat Sen. John Kennedy.

Chambers says he plans to run and serve with a people-centered approach, champion perspectives, and policies that reflect his experiences working directly with communities across the state.

Chambers' key issues for the campaign are listed below:

- Passing economic aid for the people of Louisiana, like Biden's Build Back Better Act

- Guaranteeing the voting rights of all US Citizens through voting reform initiatives

- Advocating for Medicare for All at a national level so that no one has to go without proper medical care

“No Louisianan is alone, there are more of us ready to help our neighbors and lift our communities to give us all a fair shot at a bright future and prosperous life here in this state,” Chambers said. “If we work together, we can bring real change to Louisiana.”

Chambers believes he can raise the money to back his campaign and connect with people across the state to win their vote, knocking off the Republican incumbent.

Another Democrat in the running is Luke Mixon of Bunkie in Central Louisiana. Mixon has a military background as he graduated from the Naval academy and served as a fighter plane pilot during wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Chambers has built a large following on social media, bringing even more exposure to his personal brand and campaign.

The exposure led to raising $400,000 in the congressional campaign, surprising analysts as Chambers was able to raise nearly as much as Sen. Karen Peterson and Troy Carter did during the primary.