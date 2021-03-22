72°
Active shooter reported at Colorado supermarket
BOULDER, CO - Officials are investigating reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in Colorado.
The Boulder Police Department posted an emergency notice on social media shortly before 4 p.m. Monday saying an active shooter was reported at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder.
ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021
A source with law enforcement told ABC News someone was shot in the parking lot and the shooter opened fire on officers when they arrived at the scene.
This is a developing story.
