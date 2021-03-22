Active shooter reported at Colorado supermarket

Photo: KMGH

BOULDER, CO - Officials are investigating reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in Colorado.

The Boulder Police Department posted an emergency notice on social media shortly before 4 p.m. Monday saying an active shooter was reported at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

A source with law enforcement told ABC News someone was shot in the parking lot and the shooter opened fire on officers when they arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story.