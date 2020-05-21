89°
Active shooter neutralized at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

Thursday, May 21 2020 8:26 AM
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Thursday, May 21. Photo: CNN

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - A shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas has been "neutralized," the US Navy said in a statement Thursday morning.

CNN reports that one member of the Naval Security Forces was injured during the incident.

"All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene," the Navy said. "NCIS is en route, and state and local law enforcement are on scene."

Naval Security Forces responded to reports of an active shooter around 6:15 a.m. CT and the base was put on lockdown.

At this time there is no additional information from the Naval Air Station related to the shooter's identity or motive.  

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

