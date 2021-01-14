Acting director of ICE steps down; latest in series of Dept of Homeland Security resignations

The acting director of a key agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is stepping down from his post mere weeks after assuming his new title.

According to CNN, as of Wednesday, Jan. 13, Jonathan Fahey is resigning as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Fahey's departure is the latest in a series of leadership changes within DHS. Last month, his predecessor, Tony Pham, left his post after acting as director for about five months.

And just this week, DHS Secretary, Chad Wolf, stepped down.

CNN says Wolf told the news outlet that his decision to part ways with the job earlier than initially expected was partly due to a recent court case that challenged his authority to lead DHS.

"As I talked with the attorneys, and we've talked with the Department of Justice and others, there was no, there was no light at the end of the tunnel, there was no avenue to really fight this," Wolf explained.

In any case, Fahey's decision to leave comes after being assigned the role of acting chief on December 31. At this point in time, CNN says the reason for his resignation remains unknown, as does the name of his successor.