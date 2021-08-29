Across Terrebonne Parish, deserted streets mark the calm before Ida's arrival

TERREBONNE PARISH - Hurricane Ida's path towards Louisiana continues early Sunday morning and local communities are bracing for impacts from the Category 4 storm.

Poor weather conditions are expected to emerge Sunday and linger through Monday.

Locals used Saturday to either evacuate or purchase supplies to facilitate their stay amid potential power outages and dangerous weather.

Following Saturday's scramble to prepare for Ida, early Sunday morning cities across the region are quiet, with seemingly desolate city squares and deserted roadways.

In Terrebonne Parish, for example, many locals followed evacuation orders issued by Parish leaders and as of Sunday morning, city streets across the Parish are empty.

WWL-TV's Danny Monteverde, reported that on Main Street in downtown Houma 'not a soul was in sight' early Sunday morning.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents that went into effect 6 a.m. Saturday, with a curfew of 6 p.m.

The Parish is one of many bracing for impacts from the rapidly intensifying storm that reached Category 4 status early Sunday morning.

Hurricane Ida has sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center, which is a mere 7 mph from making it a Category 5 storm.

600 AM CDT Update: #Ida continues to strengthen and now has maximum sustained winds of around 150 MPH with higher gusts, and a minimum pressure of 935 mb (27.61 inches) https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/UIqAgpI4at — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

