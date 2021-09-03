83°
Across Louisiana, just over 697,000 without power Friday morning

Friday, September 03 2021
Source: Entergy, CNN
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Before Ida completed its 3.5-day journey across the United States, the system pounded south Louisiana with destructive winds and brought extensive flooding to the New England area.

From Louisiana to New York, thousands of people are without power and dealing with the aftermath of the powerful storm.

In Louisiana, on Friday morning, just over 690,000 Entergy customers are without power, according to the company's outage map. The Parishes below have a significant number of outages:

East Baton Rouge: 53,825
Ascension: 30,430
Livingston: 13,177
Jefferson: 198,521
Orleans: 159,474
St. Charles: 21,214
Tangipahoa: 26,962

In Louisiana, victims of Hurricane Ida who've been forced to relocate to hotels have been cleared to receive monetary assistance from FEMA. Click here for more information on this newly released information.  

Ida's assault on Louisiana began Sunday when the system blasted ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

The hurricane's storm surge and winds were so strong, they reportedly partially reversed the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans -- something that's "extremely uncommon," according to the United States Geological Survey.

The storm took the lives of at least 43 in the Northeast and at least 9 people in the Deep South.

