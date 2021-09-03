Across Louisiana, just over 697,000 without power Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Before Ida completed its 3.5-day journey across the United States, the system pounded south Louisiana with destructive winds and brought extensive flooding to the New England area.

Ida's 3.5 day journey across the U.S.



From destructive winds & storm surge on the Gulf Coast, to devastating flash floods & tornadoes in the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/ev9OINJMbb — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 2, 2021

From Louisiana to New York, thousands of people are without power and dealing with the aftermath of the powerful storm.

The work continues after Tropical Storm Ida flooded parts of New York State. Members of our Underwater Recovery Team work along the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers, checking stranded vehicles. pic.twitter.com/28q7enfjfA — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 2, 2021

In Louisiana, on Friday morning, just over 690,000 Entergy customers are without power, according to the company's outage map. The Parishes below have a significant number of outages:

East Baton Rouge: 53,825

Ascension: 30,430

Livingston: 13,177

Jefferson: 198,521

Orleans: 159,474

St. Charles: 21,214

Tangipahoa: 26,962

In Louisiana, victims of Hurricane Ida who've been forced to relocate to hotels have been cleared to receive monetary assistance from FEMA. Click here for more information on this newly released information.

Ida's assault on Louisiana began Sunday when the system blasted ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

The hurricane's storm surge and winds were so strong, they reportedly partially reversed the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans -- something that's "extremely uncommon," according to the United States Geological Survey.

The storm took the lives of at least 43 in the Northeast and at least 9 people in the Deep South.