Accused shooter at Southern fraternity party sentenced to 10 years after reaching deal

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of shooting 11 people during a fraternity party near Southern University two years ago had reached a plea bargain with prosecutors that will see him sentenced to 10 years behind bars. He'll likely serve less than that.

Jaicedric Albert Isaac Williams, 24, had been accused of 11 counts of attempted murder. As part of his deal, he admitted to illegal use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful handling of a machine gun; in return, the state dropped the attempted murder counts.

Defense lawyer Ron Haley said none of the firearm charges involved were linked to the Southern shooting. Guns found at Williams' home did not match evidence retrieved from the scene, Haley said.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III said justice was served.

"Giving the difficulty of establishing the identity of the perpetrators and their participation in this senseless act of gun violence, the resolution held each participant accountable," Moore said.

Previously, Miles Moss, 26, admitted being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and Daryl Stansberry, 29, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy and was sentenced to five years.

Judge Brad Myers had previously rejected a deal that would have seen Williams sentenced to five years. Special Judge Louis Daniel on Thursday imposed a 10-year term after both sides negotiated a new deal.

The shooting occurred at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity near Southern in October 2022. None of those hit were wounded seriously.

Williams will receive credit for the time served since he was arrested in 2022 and under the state's previous sentencing provisions will likely not serve the entire 10 years.