Accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe pleads not guilty in East Feliciana murders
CLINTON - A man accused of killing three people in a string of multi-parish shootings pleaded not guilty in two of those killings Tuesday.
According to the East Feliciana Clerk of Court's Office, Ryan Sharpe pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the deaths of Brad DeFranceschi and Thomas Bass. Sharpe allegedly killed both men at their homes in 2017.
Sharpe is also accused of killing BREC Commissioner Caroll Breeden around that same time in East Baton Rouge. He also pleaded not guilty in that case.
