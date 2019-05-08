Accused killer's girlfriend arrested, suspected of lying to police

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman who allegedly covered for her boyfriend after he killed another man late last year.

According to BRPD records, Darralynn Mays first met with police in January after the death of Tyree Jackson. Mays' boyfriend, Joshua White, had been labeled a potential suspect, and both were brought in for questioning.

Both initially claimed that they both spent the day of White's death, Dec. 26, together doing laundry before heading back to their home. However, phone records later revealed the two were not together that afternoon. Investigators also found a message sent from Mays to White's phone warning that he was making "the biggest mistake of his life."

After uncovering the phone records, police arrested White for first-degree murder in late March.

Mays was arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.