Accused killer had hit list

BARRE, VERMONT- A woman accused of killing a social worker and three relatives is said to have had a "hit list" before she shot them.

Prosecutors say Jody Herring was upset about losing custody of her nine-year-old daughter. She pleaded not guilty to shooting her two cousins, an aunt and the social worker.

A former boyfriend told authorities He heard Herring make comments about how "people are going to pay" and "there's going to be an Armageddon" involving visitation rights for her daughter.