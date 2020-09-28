70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Accused killer had hit list

5 years 1 month 3 days ago Tuesday, August 25 2015 Aug 25, 2015 August 25, 2015 7:54 PM August 25, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
BARRE, VERMONT- A woman accused of killing a social worker and three relatives is said to have had a "hit list" before she shot them.

Prosecutors say Jody Herring was upset about losing custody of her nine-year-old daughter. She pleaded not guilty to shooting her two cousins, an aunt and the social worker.

A former boyfriend told authorities He heard Herring make comments about how "people are going to pay" and "there's going to be an Armageddon" involving visitation rights for her daughter. 

