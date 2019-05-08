Accused killer Dakota Theriot expected in Livingston Parish court

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The man accused of going on a two-parish killing spree earlier this year is expected in a Livingston Parish courtroom Wednesday morning.

Dakota Theriot is set to go before a judge in Livingston Parish where he is charged with three counts of murder. Prosecutors have already said they would pursue the death penalty against Theriot for the murders of his girlfriend Summer Ernest and two members of her family. In March, he entered a not guilty plea on three counts of first-degree murder.

Last week, Theriot pled not guilty to two more counts of first-degree murder, connected to the deaths of his parents in Ascension Parish.