Accused killer back in custody Tuesday after getting out on bond error

BATON ROUGE - A man charged with his wife's November murder is back in jail after a mistake in his bond allowed him to walk free for several days.

Michael Vallery was apprehended in Abbeville Monday and is expected to be taken back to East Baton Rouge Parish soon, officials confirmed Tuesday evening.

WBRZ first reported that Vallery was released from jail Friday after posting a $150,000 bond.

Judge Mike Erwin had set the bond at $100,000 on the murder charge and at $50,000 each on two attempted-murder charges for a total of $200,000. However, a criminal commitment form signed by a deputy clerk of court mistakenly lists the bond requirement as $100,000 on the murder $50,000 for both attempted-murder charges, meaning the bond paid was actually $50,000 less than the intended amount.

Court minutes from his arraignment indicate that "the court set a bond at $100,000 on count I and $50,000 on count II and III each."

Erwin on Monday increased Vallery's bond to $500,000 and issued another warrant for his arrest.

Vallery was first arrested Christmas Day after the knife attack in which he allegedly killed his wife, Stefanie Vallery, and wounded two others. Investigators said the incident likely stemmed from an argument. Deputies had been searching for him for the three weeks between the crime and his arrest.