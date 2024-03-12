75°
Accused drug dealer arrested in Iberville Parish

Tuesday, March 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WHITE CASTLE - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after Iberville Parish sheriff's deputies searched his home and found illegal narcotics. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Ralph Johnson Jr.'s home was raided and deputies found crack cocaine and Xanax. 

Johnson was booked for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

