Accused drug dealer arrested during community event in Downtown Hammond
HAMMOND— Hammond Police arrested a convicted felon outside a bar downtown accused of dealing drugs during a popular community event Saturday night.
Officer they caught 55-year-old Ronald Thomas in the middle of a suspected drug deal during the Hot August Stroll event. Thomas had multiple bags of cocaine and a smoking device containing marijuana.
After getting a search warrant for his car, they found more cocaine, adderall pills, a glass pipe and a loaded 9 mm handgun.
