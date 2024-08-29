Accused drug dealer arrested during community event in Downtown Hammond

HAMMOND— Hammond Police arrested a convicted felon outside a bar downtown accused of dealing drugs during a popular community event Saturday night.

Officer they caught 55-year-old Ronald Thomas in the middle of a suspected drug deal during the Hot August Stroll event. Thomas had multiple bags of cocaine and a smoking device containing marijuana.

After getting a search warrant for his car, they found more cocaine, adderall pills, a glass pipe and a loaded 9 mm handgun.