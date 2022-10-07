Latest Weather Blog
Accused drug dealer allegedly responsible for 19-year-old's overdose death booked on $315K bond
ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was arrested and booked for murder following a 19-year-old's overdose death.
The Zachary Police Department said they responded to a home on East Eagle Street and found a 19-year-old dead from a drug overdose.
Investigators later determined Dalton Saucier, 23, sold the drugs to the teen.
Thursday, Saucier was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and the possession, distribution, and manufacturing of drugs.
Saucier's bond was set at $315,000.
Trending News
Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported Saucier was released hours after his arrest. Saucier's booking information in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison inmate list was entered incorrectly, according to officials, but has since been corrected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At prosecutors' request, judge pulls bond for accused drug dealer implicated in...
-
Despite contentious meeting Thursday night, EBR school board won't endorse investigation into...
-
Movie crew set to film for 'The Mascot' with Mike the Tiger...
-
Amid push for new stormwater fee, some frustrated EBR homeowners say it's...
-
Mayor proposing new fee to fund drainage plan; find out how much...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League