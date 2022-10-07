Accused drug dealer allegedly responsible for 19-year-old's overdose death booked on $315K bond

ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was arrested and booked for murder following a 19-year-old's overdose death.

The Zachary Police Department said they responded to a home on East Eagle Street and found a 19-year-old dead from a drug overdose.

Investigators later determined Dalton Saucier, 23, sold the drugs to the teen.

Thursday, Saucier was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and the possession, distribution, and manufacturing of drugs.

Saucier's bond was set at $315,000.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported Saucier was released hours after his arrest. Saucier's booking information in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison inmate list was entered incorrectly, according to officials, but has since been corrected.