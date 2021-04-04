Accidental house fire started from child burning paper, says BRFD

BATON ROUGE - A child burning paper outside of a home caused a fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a child burning paper accidentally dropped it on some plastic that was on the outside of a home in the 2100 block of Bateman Circle near Fairfields Ave.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a room located on the side of the house in flames. Crews were able to contain the fire to that room and outside storage shed.

The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.