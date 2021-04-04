75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accidental house fire started from child burning paper, says BRFD

31 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, April 04 2021 Apr 4, 2021 April 04, 2021 5:21 PM April 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A child burning paper outside of a home caused a fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a child burning paper accidentally dropped it on some plastic that was on the outside of a home in the 2100 block of Bateman Circle near Fairfields Ave. 

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a room located on the side of the house in flames. Crews were able to contain the fire to that room and outside storage shed. 

The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days