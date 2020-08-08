Accidental fire engulfs kitchen in flames near Staring Lane

St. GEORGE - A kitchen was engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m. the St. George Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at 677 Fountain View Dr. near Staring Lane.

According to officials, firefighters were able to control the fire in four minutes.

No injuries were reported.



The rest of the house suffered only smoke damage.

When the resident left the house he mistakenly turned the wrong knob to turn the stove off, which caused the fire.