Accident on I-110 South, near Airline Highway has one lane blocked
BATON ROUGE — Accident on I-110 Southbound near Airline Highway is causing a traffic backup.
DOTD says one left lane is blocked, traffic will be diverted to an alternate route.
No word yet on what caused the accident.
