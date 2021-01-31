53°
Accident caused major congestion on I-10 East near Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - An accident that occurred on I-10 East near Perkins is causind heavy congestion Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Perkins Rd (156) exit. Two left lanes are blocked causing congestion to reach the Mississippi River Bridge.
The 2 left lanes are blocked on I-10 East at Perkins Road due to an accident. Congestion is approaching I-10/110.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 31, 2021
Baton Rouge EMS is on scene and reported one person with minor injuries from the accident.
For unknown reasons the vehicle involved in the accident flipped over.
Officials closed down I-10 East at Perkins Road for about 15 minutes for vehicle recovery.
I-10 East is closed at Perkins Road for vehicle recovery operations. Congestion has reached LA 415 (Lobdell Highway). Motorists are advised to use an alternate.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 31, 2021
The vehicle has been recovered and now all lanes are open.
All lanes are now open on I-10 East at Perkins Road. Congestion remains at LA 415 (Lobdell Highway).— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 31, 2021
