50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accident caused major congestion on I-10 East near Perkins Road

5 hours 6 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, January 31 2021 Jan 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 4:03 PM January 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - An accident that occurred on I-10 East near Perkins is caused heavy congestion Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Perkins Rd (156) exit. Two left lanes are blocked causing congestion to reach the Mississippi River Bridge. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days