63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash on I-10 West near College Drive snarls traffic Friday morning

1 hour 14 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 March 06, 2020 10:02 AM March 06, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Accident at I-10 WB near College Drive results in three injuries, severe traffic jam

BATON ROUGE - A crash on I-10 complicated traffic throughout parts of the capital area Friday morning.

The collision happened at I-10 Westbound near the College Drive around 9:45 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The crash shut down two lanes of traffic, backing up traffic past the Essen Lane exit on both I-10 and I-12 west.

The crash has since been cleared, but traffic remains backed up in the area. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days