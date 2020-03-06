63°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash on I-10 West near College Drive snarls traffic Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A crash on I-10 complicated traffic throughout parts of the capital area Friday morning.
The collision happened at I-10 Westbound near the College Drive around 9:45 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The crash shut down two lanes of traffic, backing up traffic past the Essen Lane exit on both I-10 and I-12 west.
The crash has since been cleared, but traffic remains backed up in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cynthia and Dennis Perkins return to court Friday, March 6
-
Jumbo Gumbo 2020 is a one-day event at St. James Episcopal Church
-
Filmed locally on the USS Kidd, see the trailer for Tom Hanks'...
-
Runnels basketball looking to make state finals run in last ever season
-
Catholic Church makes Mass changes in response to coronavirus