86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Access panel drops off plane, falls into Vegas neighborhood

58 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2019 Jun 7, 2019 June 07, 2019 11:51 AM June 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A company that provides training services for the U.S. military says an access panel from one of its aircraft dropped off and fell into a Las Vegas neighborhood near Nellis Air Force Base.
  
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the incident Thursday involving an A-4 jet belonging to Draken International.
  
The panel hit the ground between a vehicle and a building and no injuries were reported.
  
Draken said in a statement that the panel fell off the airplane shortly after it left Nellis on a training mission.
  
Neighborhood resident Anthony Pitts said he was scared when he heard a loud smack that he first thought was a gunshot.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days