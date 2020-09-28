Access La. state voters' portal here

BATON ROUGE - The first few days of October bring the initial deadlines for some voting regulations in Louisiana.

Monday, October 5, is the deadline to register to vote or change voter registration information traditionally, unless making changes online. The online deadline is October 13.

Early voting for the November election is Oct. 16-27.

The deadline to receive mailed ballots for people in Louisiana and not stationed oversees with the military is November 2.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Click HERE to review your specific voter information. You'll be able to see your early voting location, important deadlines and a sample ballot. The only information you'll need to provide is your name, zip code and date of birth. The link brings you to the Secretary of State's website.