ACC pulls events from North Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Atlantic Coast Conference has voted to relocate all league championship tournaments from North Carolina until the state repeals a law limiting protections for LGBT people.



The decision by the ACC Council of Presidents includes 10 neutral-site championships this academic year, which means relocating the ACC football title game that was scheduled to be played in Charlotte in December.



The vote comes two days after the NCAA said it was relocating seven of its championships scheduled to be played in North Carolina, including the men's basketball tournament.



The North Carolina state House leader says decisions this week by the NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference to move events out of the state are "very unfortunate," but adds he isn't backing down from supporting a state law that led to their actions. Speaker Tim Moore says the organizations can host events wherever they choose but the "law was never about and does not promote discrimination."