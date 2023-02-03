Acadian Thruway closed at overpass for work on railroad bridge Friday, Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Acadian Thruway will be closed near Perkins Road Friday and Saturday where the railroad tracks pass over the roadway.

The Department of Transportation and Development said the closure would last from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days to allow crews to work on the railroad bridge construction.

Traffic will be detoured to I-10, Perkins Road, and College Drive.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," DOTD said.