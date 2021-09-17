Acadian looking to hire and train 30 new EMTs

Acadian Ambulance Service is looking to hire 30 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), and they're willing to pay for the classes to become certified.

The National EMS Academy and Acadian Ambulance are teaming up to offer an accelerated program in order to earn your EMT certification.

It's a seven-week course; typically a standard EMT course takes four months to complete. Approximately 30 applicants will be selected for the course and will be hired as full-time employees through Acadian Ambulance Service.

The course will begin on November 1, 2021, and classes will be held in the Baton Rouge area.

Acadian will cover the fees and costs of the EMT course. According to their press release, while in school, the student will earn $11/hour. Upon graduation and passing the EMT National Registry exam, the individual will begin earning EMT pay and will work as an Acadian EMT in the Baton Rouge area.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit https://nationalemsacademy.com/programs/accelerated-emt-program-baton-rouge/