Acadian Ambulance to be stationed at Mardi Gras parades prepared for minor, life-threatening injuries

BATON ROUGE — A different kind of crew is set to be on the parade route this Mardi Gras, especially as issues of parade safety are on people's minds following this weekend's Clinton Mardi Gras shooting.

Acadian Ambulance spokesperson Porter Taylor says that units will be placed throughout parade routes, prepared for anything from minor injuries to life-threatening emergencies.

"Looking at the routes.. The routes are usually the same, so just making sure we plan our ambulances so we can travel back roads to get somewhere quicker cause we don't wanna travel down the parade route, especially during the parade or after the parade," Taylor said.

By spreading crews along the route, medics will be able to reach patients faster, even with heavy crowds and limited access points.